Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'In The Skeleton Gallery' (Week in Review)

Hackett had this to say about the new song, "You know that ancient childhood night terror which creeps up on you in a dark moment when you're least expecting it...

"This track moves from a dream-like groove with a Middle Eastern tinged accompaniment through to a sinister march and on to an out-there nightmare ride, before the child's box of tricks reclaims it and the lid is finally closed."

He also had these comments about the new record, ""This latest waxing represents a bird's eye view of the world of a musical migrant ignoring borders and celebrating our common ancestry with a unity of spirit, featuring musicians, singers and instruments from all over the world.

"From territorial frontiers to walled-up gateways, boundaries often hold back the tide. But while the night siren wails, music breaches all defenses. To quote Plato, 'When the music changes, the walls of the city shake'."'" Stream the new song - here.