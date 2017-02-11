The Band Perry Release Their First Pop Song 'Stay in the Dark' (Week in Review)

The band members confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 2) that they are purposely making a pop record. 'We've made an album for you," they said in a statement. 'Creating it has been the most exciting thing we've ever done. It's led us to disrupt everything that was comfortable and familiar to us a short year ago. If there's one thing we've learned in making it it's this--being yourself matters. It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it's important that you are."

"Stay in the Dark" could be seen as a song about the band's ambivalence regarding the transition. In the song, Kimberly Perry sings, 'Who knows what we're missing/ It's our world, it's our business/ Here I am I'm with you on a mission/ We got tunnel vision/ Lately, things been getting so crazy/ Feeling like my heart hates me."