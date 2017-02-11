Tom DeLonge Directing Sci-Fi Movie 'Strange Times' (Week in Review)

Set to start production this fall, the film will bring his Strange Times trilogy of young adult novels to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the film will closely mirror the books by following a group San Diego skateboarders who find themselves in the midst of alien adventures.

DeLonge co-wrote the script with his Poet Anderson collaborator, Ben Kull. The two took home an award for the best animated short for their work on Poet Anderson: Dream Walker in 2014. Read more - here.