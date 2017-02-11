Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Two New Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Duets Streaming (Week in Review)

.
Faith Evans

Two New Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Duets Streaming was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Faith Evans' posthumous duets album with the Notorious B.I.G. is fittingly titled The King & I, and now fans can hear online stream of two of the brand new tracks.

Since Biggie's death, Evans has carried on the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment and The King & I will add another layer of context to their tumultuous marriage.

On the album, Evans sings alongside previously unreleased B.I.G. raps and guest collaborators. Snoop Dogg lends support on "When We Party" while Jadakiss does his thing on "NYC." The King & I drops May 19. Listen to the brand new, and explicit material - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

