Zac Brown Band Get Sentimental With 'My Old Man' (Week in Review)

The band premiered the album's first single today (February 2nd), and in it the video they get sentimental about their fathers. The song begins with a lone acoustic guitar while Brown sings in the opening verse, "He was a giant, and I was just a kid/ I was always trying to do everything he did/ I can still remember every lesson he taught me/ Growing up, learning how to be like my old man."

In the lyric video for "My Old Man," old photos of each band member's father flash behind the lyrics. If fans pay attention, in the upper right corner the video shares which band member can be seen in each photo. "This is the most personal album we've ever done and we're very proud of it," Brown said in a statement about Welcome Home. Read more - here.