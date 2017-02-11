Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming (Week in Review)

The Beach Boys 11th album would go on to become Brian Wilson's modern pop masterpiece and one of the most influential albums of the 20th century, even spurring The Beatles on to make what would eventually become Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Now, a year after Pet Sounds 50th anniversary, Showtime has announced the upcoming release of an extensive documentary that will chronicle "the story of the creation of the record that cemented The Beach Boys reputation as a leading force to rival The Beatles."

According to a report in Pitchfork, the documentary will contain exclusive interviews with Wilson as well as other members of the band including Mile Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks. Fans can also expect archival footage and studio outtakes from the recording sessions. According to Showtime, the documentary titled Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds will air in the US this April. - here.