Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming (Week in Review)

.
Beach Boys

Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Gibson) Showtime have announced that they will premiere a new documentary this spring that will examine the making of the Beach Boys landmark 1966 album "Pet Sounds". Gibson had these details:

The Beach Boys 11th album would go on to become Brian Wilson's modern pop masterpiece and one of the most influential albums of the 20th century, even spurring The Beatles on to make what would eventually become Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Now, a year after Pet Sounds 50th anniversary, Showtime has announced the upcoming release of an extensive documentary that will chronicle "the story of the creation of the record that cemented The Beach Boys reputation as a leading force to rival The Beatles."

According to a report in Pitchfork, the documentary will contain exclusive interviews with Wilson as well as other members of the band including Mile Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks. Fans can also expect archival footage and studio outtakes from the recording sessions. According to Showtime, the documentary titled Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds will air in the US this April. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beach Boys Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beach Boys T-shirts and Posters

More Beach Boys News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming

Limited Edition Beach Boys Album For Record Store Day

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Working On New Album

Charles Manson Murder Witnessed By Beach Boys Star?

Beach Boys Pet Sounds Classic Albums Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Brian Wilson and Friends CD/DVD Released

The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds Getting Deluxe 50th Anniversary Reissue

Brian Wilson Adds Several More Dates To Pet Sounds Tour

Brian Wilson Adds Date To Pet Sounds Anniversary Tour

Brian Wilson Celebrating 'Pet Sounds' Anniversary With Tour


More Stories for Beach Boys

Beach Boys Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold?- Blink-182 Announce U.S. Spring Tour- Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive Media- Muse Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison- 5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releases Message To Fans- Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery- Eddie Van Halen Makes Dying Fan's Dream Come True- From First To Last- more

Page Too:
Frank Ocean Sued For $14 Million By His Father- Zayn Malik Releases Unplugged Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'- Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Duets Streaming- more

Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year- Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media- Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music- Willie Nelson Postpones More Shows- more

Beyonce Facing $20 Million Lawsuit- Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award- Prince and George Michael To Receive Special Grammy Tributes- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison

5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Streams New Song Featuring Howard Jones

Sammy Hagar To Do Online Q&A Ahead Of Rock & Roll Road Trip Premiere

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Song

Richie Kotzen Announces New Solo Album and Tour

Bobaflex Announce Tour and Pink Floyd Cover

Night Ranger Stream Title Song From New Album 'Don't Let Up'

Neil Young In The Studio For Harvest 45th Anniversary

Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

Of Mice & Men Added To Welcome To Rockville Festival

Eve To Adam Stream New Single and Kicking Off Tour

Porshyne Stream New Single 'Exit' Ahead Of New EP Release

Red Queen Release 'Insidious' Video

Singled Out: Lucas Gordon's Fall With Style

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releases Message To Fans

Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery

Eddie Van Halen Makes Dying Fan's Dream Come True

From First To Last Reunite With Skrillex At Emo Night

Former April Wine Star Steve Lang Dead At 67

Spinal Tap Lawsuit Goes Beyond 11 To $400 Million

Linkin Park Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Song

Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year

Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media

Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music

Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone More Shows Due To Illness

Harry Styles' Solo Album Not Far Away From Being Ready

Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Show And Metallica Appreciation

Justin Timberlake Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma

Miranda Lambert Releases 'We Should Be Friends' Video

Rick Ross Streams New Track 'Summer 17'

Desiigner Releases New Track 'Outlet'

Meek Mill Shares Preview Of New Track 'Black Roses'

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Weighs in Beyonce Adele Grammy Battle

Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out About Taylor Swift Romance

Madonna Faced 'Uncomfortable Questions' From Malawi Adoption Judge

James Corden and Ellen In 'Finish the Lyric' Battle

Anderson .Paak Performs With Gospel Choir In Grammy Clip

Beyonce Facing $20 Million Lawsuit

Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award

Prince and George Michael To Receive Special Grammy Tributes

The Chainsmokers Preview Their New Single

Taylor Swift Featured In Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer

Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning

Lady Gaga Releases 'John Wayne' Music Video

Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls From Malawi

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.