Blink-182 Announce U.S. Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The group will be launching the tour on March 22nd at the Austin 360 Amphitheater and will finish the outing on May 9th in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

They have tapped The Naked And Famous and Wavves as the support acts for the road trip which they are launching to promote their first album featuring Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who took over frontman duties from Tom DeLonge. See the dates - here.