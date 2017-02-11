Deftones and Rise Against Announce Tour (Week in Review)

The bands will be hitting the road together beginning on June 9th in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and wrapping things up on July 9th in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Deftones had this to say about the outing, "We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn¹t be more excited and can't wait to see you at the shows." See the dates - here.