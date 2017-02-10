Justin Bieber Used By Police To Threaten Drunk Drivers (Week in Review)

As with everything Bieber-related, the spot earned euphoric praise from fans and some skepticism from Justin's haters. A Twitter handle for the Wyoming, Minnesota police department tweeted a warning to drunk drivers: "If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail."

For some, that surely constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. The small-town law enforcement operation earned more than 8,000 retweets and a nation of new fans: They even had to clarify that Wyoming, MN is a city in Minnesota--not the state of Wyoming. Read more - here.