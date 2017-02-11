Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold? (Week in Review)

The supposed trek is said to include at least twenty concerts and an announcement is expected some time this month, according to Blabbermouth (via Lambgoat.)

The source of the rumor was not disclosed. The band has not embarked on a U.S. tour in over seven years but guitarist Kirk Hammett has previously said that the band plans to change that as they promote their new album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct".