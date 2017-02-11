Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, PVRIS Announce American Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to span from mid-May until mid-September with things set to begin on May 20th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

Additional stops include Tampa in May. Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Charlotte in June. Followed by Toronto and Wantagh, NY in July as well as Burgettstown, PA in August. The final run of dates includes shows in San Francisco and Morrison, Co before concluding on September 20th in Salt Lake City. See the dates - here.