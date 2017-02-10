Overkill Release 'Goddamn Trouble' Video (Week in Review)

Bobby Blitz had these comments: "We hooked up again with Kevin Custer, the director behind the videos, 'Armorist', 'Bitter Pill', 'Rattlesnake', and 'Bring Me The Night'. It was an 'all-day' event in the great state of New Jersey and Kevin shot two vids for us on that cold January day, 'Goddamn Trouble' & 'Shine On'. A long day but well worth it as he captured the metal-chaos and energy. So hit "Play" and get some 'Trouble'."

The group will be releasing their 18th studio album, entitled "The Grinding Wheel", on February 10th. Watch the new Kevin Custer directed music video - here.