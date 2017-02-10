Taylor Swift Breaks Bad News To Fans At Super Saturday Concert (Week in Review)

"By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year's tour dates," she said. For her lone 2017 concert, Swift used the platform to perform her single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" live for the first time.

Her collaborator Zayn Malik wasn't on hand, but Swift still shouted him out on Instagram. "Had such a great time playing I Don't Wanna Live Forever for the first time live tonight, although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!!" she wrote. Read more - here.