Blake Shelton Released 'Every Time I Hear That Song' Video (Week in Review)

In "Every Time I Hear That Song," Shelton pulls up to a warehouse in his pickup truck, but he's not alone in all that moody industrial space. A woman he loved but lost hangs around in his memories.

In a clever twist on the "crying in the rain" trope, Shelton stands in a boxed off area separated from his lady love by pouring rain. No matter how much he tries to reach her, the water keeps them separated.

"It was a lot of fun to make and I'm really excited to finally get to share it with you!" Shelton said about the song on Vevo. Check it out - here.