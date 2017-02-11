Carly Rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty Remake 'It Takes Two' (Week in Review)

"It Takes Two" was originally recorded and released by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock and became a big hit for them. It samples Lyn Collins' 1972 song "Think (About It)."

Jepsen and Lil Yachty's version stays close to the original. She delivers the powerhouse vocals while he comes in with that classic late 1980s hip-hop delivery. Listen to a preview of their take - here.