Chickenfoot Streaming New Song 'Divine Termination' (Week in Review)

The supergroup of Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith debuted the tune last spring during the band's two reunion shows at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

The two-disc "Best + Live" package presents tracks from the band's two studio albums alongside audio from a 2009 concert in Phoenix, AZ originally only available as video on the 2010 DVD/Blu-ray "Get Your Buzz On."

"Listening to this collection of songs from the 'Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I've ever had in a band," says Hagar. "The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It's almost like visual music -- you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs." Listen to the new song - here.