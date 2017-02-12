In Flames Streaming New Song 'Here Until Forever' (Week in Review)

The band revealed last month that their new record is going up against albums from Dark Tranquillity and Ghost for the Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year award at the Swedish Grammis on February 28th.

The band had the following comments about the honor, "We are very honored to have received our 8th Swedish Grammis nomination for our newest album, Battles. We can't thank our fans enough, who, throughout their years of support and dedication to our music have kept In Flames alive and inspired. Jesterheads, this one's for you!" Stream the song - here.