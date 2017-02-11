Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Added Grammy Lineup (Week in Review)

In addition to Ballerini and Graham, the Recording Academy also announced that GRAMMY nominee Cynthia Erivo will join John Legend in paying tribute to the losses in the music community over the past year.

And a host of names will turn up and out to celebrate the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever. Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will all take part in that musical medley. Read more - here.