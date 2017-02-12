Sting To Receive 2017 Polar Music Prize (Week in Review)

The news was announced on Tuesday (Feb. 7), at Stockholm City Hall by Alfons Karabuda, chairman of the Prize committee. Both Sting and Shorter will accept their awards from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a gala ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on June 15.

'I still maintain a childlike curiosity about music, along with a sense that I constantly need to work at it," Sting said in a statement. 'So to be recognized in this way is truly meaningful. I am looking forward to coming to Sweden in June for this special evening." Read more - here.