The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer (Week in Review)

The Game (real name Jayceon Taylor), was playing a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood when the officer stole the ball from him and made a basket. Taylor then threatened, fouled and punched the officer, reports Billboard.

This is far from his only skirmish with the law. The rapper pled no contest after stealing a paparazzi's camera who filmed him being served legal papers from the officer, and he pled no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal threats and battery. Read more - here.