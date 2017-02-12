The band's cofounder Malcolm Young was forced to retire from the legendary group in 2014 due to his battle with dementia and the Swedish fans plan to raise money for research into a cure for the disorder during their ACDCmachine Gathering next Month.

Johnson, who himself was forced to step aside from the band last year after doctors warned him he faced permanent hearing loss if he continued to tour, released an audio message to the fans.

He said in part (via CBS Radio), "I just want to say I'm so proud of what you're doing for the Alzheimer/dementia research. As you know, We have a wounded soldier, Malcolm, and I think what you're doing to raise the awareness of everyone about this dreadful disease is just absolutely fabulous. I know Malcolm would be so proud of you, I am." Listen to his full message - here.