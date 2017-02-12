"Wayne's World is one of those movies that wherever you come into it, you can go from there. Like Airplane! or Caddyshack or Dumb and Dumber, you can turn it on right in the middle and it's very quotable. I'd say it was in the Top 10 of most quotable."

Cooper also recalled what it was like to perform "Feed My Frankenstein" on set with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. He didn't realize that the shoot would demand some actual acting.

"We were supposed to perform and I didn't know anything about the dialogue," the rocker recalled. "When I got to the set, Mike said, 'You're an actor, can you do some lines for us?' I went 'sure' and I got like five pages of dialogue. I said, 'When are we doing this?' He goes, 'In about 20 minutes.' I go 'OK.' So a lot of it was riffing. I think we did it in two takes." Read more - here.