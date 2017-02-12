Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The Rage and Rapture Tour is scheduled to launch on July 5th at the The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA and dates have been announced through August 12th at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas. More stops are still to be revealed.

The support slot on the tour will be split with John Doe & Exene Cervenka opening the first half of the trek (7/15 through July 22nd) and Deap Vally taking over the remaining dates. See the announced dates - here.