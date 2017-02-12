IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit A Big Success (Week in Review)

Eyehategod bassist Gary Mader took to social media to share the good news with fans. He wrote, "Words could not do justice in describing the outpouring of compassion and generosity for Mike and Michelle in this time of need, but i'll try. In terms of being a benefit, we were able to raise over $20,000 after combining ticket sales, raffle money, and benefit merchandise!

"I don't think any of us involved in putting this together anticipated this, so thank you all so much for making this a complete success. Aside from being a benefit, it absolutely warms my heart to be a part of this true family we have as fans, friends, and bands." Read more - here.