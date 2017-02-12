Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson U.S. Dates Announced (Week in Review)

These concerts are Best of Jethro Tull multimedia performances billed as "Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson" and feature the regular rock band. They will take place in Albuquerque, El Paso, Sugar Land (Houston), Austin, and Durant OK.

There will be a special concert of Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater, in Morrison, Colorado, on May 26. - here.

