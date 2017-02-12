John Garcia Announces Coyote Unplugged Tour (Week in Review)

Garcia will be launching the trek in support of his just release album "The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues" which hit stores on January 27th and is his very first acoustic record.

The tour will be kicking off on in Bern, Switzerland on March 14th at the ISC Club and will be wrapping up on March 27th at the L'Entrepôt in Arlon, Belgium. See the dates - here.