Spinal Tap Lawsuit Goes Beyond 11 To $400 Million (Week in Review)

Christopher Guest, who played guitarist Nigel Tufnel in the movie and Michael McKean, who played vocalist and guitarist David St Hubbins are suing Vivendi for $400 million. Originally, Shearer, who played bassist Derek Smalls, had sued for $125 million, but the stakes have been raised due to the alleged misdeeds of the parent company.

The quartet claim Vivendi manipulated accounting information and ignored contractually obligated accounting and reporting processes to deny them their rightful stake in the film's profits. The complaint claims that between the years of 1989 and 2006, Vivendi reported that the total income from soundtrack music sales was just $98. Read more - here.