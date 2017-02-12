Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash (Week in Review)

.
Suicide Silence

Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Suicide Silence singer Eddie Hermida shrugged off the backlash from some fans over the music direction of their new single "Doris" from their forthcoming self-titled album.

The band had previously advised fans that the new album would feature more clean vocals and once "Doris" was released, some fans reacted poorly to the changes, one went so far as to launch an online petition to prevent the album from being released.

Hermida addressed the backlash in a new interview with clrvynt.com. "I've always exercised my singing prowess. I've just hidden behind the screams because I was afraid of losing fans, but that's just something I'm not afraid of anymore. I don't really give a f***. I've been giving fans what they've wanted for 10 years, and I've realized fans don't want you to give them what they think they want. Fans want you to be yourself. Now that I'm being myself, I've seen the reaction, and it's f***ing killer."

When asked if he is having fun seeing "the ridiculous level of hatred for" the track, he laughed and responded, "Yeah, man. You look at it, and it's like someone making fun of your bright pink hair. Like, I don't have bright pink hair, but you can go ahead and think that I do, and have a good time calling me gay for it. I don't really care. It's not real, so it doesn't really affect me.

"Like people saying I'm out of key, when I can literally play a piano to the notes I'm singing. [Laughs] It's not real. I don't take true offense to it. Fact is, it's real to them, and I get a lot of joy from it. I wrote a song and it creates a different reality for people. It brings their real feelings to the surface, and they start speaking about it on the internet, which, in a way, feels like a weird social experiment that's going way better than I would've ever thought.

"I'm getting a cultured response by the scene. And the scene is the only people who are online - the scene-y kids who don't buy music or go to shows, just sit at home and blabber off, kind of try to dictate how bands do by their opinions. It's not real; it's all fun on the internet. Just like all the hatred for Trump on the internet - it's not doing anything and creating more buzz. I'm urging the other people who are like, "I don't understand the hate; it's good, all the people hating are idiots," like that's complaining about the complainers, which sounds even worse. I see it as fun. I see it as a big joke. The song in [and of] itself is not a joke. The song has a deep connotation for me, but it's funny to see people make memes out of it and making fun out of it." Read the full interview - here.

