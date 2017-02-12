Swizz Beatz Never Understood Music Was a Business (Week in Review)

"When I got into music, I never understood it was a business," Swizz told N.O.R.E. and co-host DJ EFN. 'I never understood that it made billions. I never understood that it saved so many people from the street life that we was living. It was just something that I just lived and seen every day growing up in the South Bronx and then migrating back and forth to Harlem. It was something that we would play in our MPVs, Land Cruisers, Nautica Vans, it was just a way of life, naturally."

Swizz, of course, was part of the Ruff Ryders, and he worked with fellow Ryder DMX on the legendary hit 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem" in 1998, as well as records for Eve, Jay Z and Busta Rhymes, among others.

'Most of my records, when they come out, they're not who they were [created] for," said the producer. '[T.I.'s] 'Bring 'Em Out' was made for when Beanie Sigel got out of jail, [Busta Rhymes'] 'Touch It' was for Eve. DMX didn't like 'Stop, Drop' [Ruff Ryders' Anthem]. None of my records really went to the people that I thought they were supposed to." Read more - here.