Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery (Week in Review)

Singer Corey Taylor and guitarist Jim Root have both had spinal surgeries. Thomson broke the news to fans on Tuesday via a post on his Instagram account where he shared photos of his spinal x-rays under the heading of "Beverly Hills Spine Surgery."

He captioned the photos, "I recently joined the cyborg club. Sore as f*** but hope to be back to mid 2000s banging by our next record cycle. Should probably just have every disc replaced all the way down to be safe. Dr. Perri and the entire staff were awesome." See the post - here.