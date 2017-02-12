The 19-year-old Swedish singer started the song on her own dressed in a black tube top and matching pants, and navigated the stage like a veteran. Then, at about two minutes mark, Ty joined in, wearing a black overcoat, a black-and-white striped shirt and shades, and complimented Larsson's melodic vocals with half-sung raps.

Larsson's new album So Good comes out March 17th and includes the singles "Lush Life, "Ain't My Fault" and the MNEK collaboration "Never Forget You." Watch the Ellen performance - here.