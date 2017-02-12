Desiigner Releases New Track 'Outlet' (Week in Review)

With his trademark machine gun sound effect, Desiigner lays down quick rhymes for his first drop in 2017. Besides featuring fierce bass throughout the track, "Outlet" samples horns to give it a slick edge.

"Everybody trying to rip the coke up/ Get it back to the Tri-state, get it back to the Tri-state, get it back to the Tri-state," Desiigner raps toward the end of a verse, growing increasingly passionate by the end of the last line.

"Outlet" switches gears in the last minute, segueing into a brooding, synth- and bass-heavy finale with Desiigner repeating, "All out champion, fall out champion, ball out champion. Word." Check it out - here.