Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music (Week in Review)

Sean spoke with Radio.com last Friday, the same day that the new album hit stores and was asked during the chat "Is it true that you and Drake have recorded a bunch of songs that have never come out?"

He confirmed the speculation by responding, "We have been in the studio working on some stuff, hopefully, there's more to come. That's my dog right there. We collaborate a lot. There's a lot in the vault, there's a lot man." Read the full interview - here.