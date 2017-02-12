Eve To Adam Stream New Single and Kicking Off Tour (Week in Review)

The song comes from their forthcoming album "Odyssey" which was produced by Elvis Baskette (Alter Bridge, Tremonti Chevelle, Slash, Falling in Reverse, Trivium) and DJ Zardonic and is set to be released on February 20th. Stream the track here.

The group will be launching their supporting tour for the album and single on Saturday night (February 11th) in Orlando, Fl at The Haven and wrapping up the tour on March 12th in Knoxville at The Open Chord. Read more - here.