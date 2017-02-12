The band will be kicking off their Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour tonight (Feb 10) at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney but when they arrived in the country they were temporarily held on the plane, only to receive the surprise welcome.

Duff McKagan recalled what happened via Twitter. He wrote, "Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney - 'airport security' wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young in an orange vest!" Read more - here.