Harry Styles' Solo Album Not Far Away From Being Ready (Week in Review)

New Sony Music head Rob Stringer spoke with Billboard about Styles' solo album. "We're close and we're very excited," he said about the forthcoming release.

There are no specifics about when fans will hear what Styles has been working on, but Stringer emphasized that Styles' solo debut will reflect an authentic talent. "We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready," he said. "We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic."Read more - here.