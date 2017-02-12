Jasta is gearing up to hit to road with Anthrax and Killswitch Engage in support of his solo project and had the following to say about the trek (via Metal Hammer), "I rarely get to tour with Jasta and since the rest of my year is booked up with Hatebreed tours, I jumped at the chance to hit the road and debut some new Jasta songs with some of my favourite people in metal.

"Not only is the tour hitting some of my favourite cities to play, the lineup offers something for every generation of metal and hardcore fan. Come out early and get the pit started with us!" Check out the song and see the tour dates - here.