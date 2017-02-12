Justin Timberlake Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma (Week in Review)

The singer was coy about the precise experiences that trouble him but said becoming a father helped him understand his own past. "You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,' " he said.

"But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f-- me up!'" Read more - here.