Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Show And Metallica Appreciation (Week in Review)

"I really had a real sense of being in the zone for this performance, worked on it for a really long time, took months, trained hard," she continued. "Every second I wanted to give the world and my fans what they deserve, a great show. It's really exciting, I wanted to enjoy the moment not just be hell bent on everything. When we first got there I asked my dad and friends and mom to come out to the field with me and took a bunch of photos at the 50 yard line."

Fans can reportedly look forward to another side of Lady Gaga when she teams up with Metallica for the 59th Grammy Awards show on Sunday night (Feb. 12). "I was at Bradley's house with [Metallica drummer] Lars [Ulrich] and we were just hanging out," the singer shared. "He's amazing. I went to see them live, I saw them recently and we were watching the show, those guys play better than they've played in their whole lives."