Madonna Faced 'Uncomfortable Questions' From Malawi Adoption Judge (Week in Review)

The latest additions to her family will join her children David and Mercy, who were also adopted from Malawi. To keep the review process candid, Judge Fiona Mwale says she took Madonna off-script with some "uncomfortable questions."

Legal precedent for international adoption existed in Malawi thanks to Madonna's two previous adoptions. Nevertheless, the judge sought to determine Madonna's sincerity and weighed the consequences of sending children to live abroad.

"In determining her motives, I questioned the petitioner at length about the impact of her decision which could be construed as robbing Malawi of its most precious resource, its children," wrote Mwale. Read more - here.