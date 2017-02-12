Meek Mill Shares Preview Of New Track 'Black Roses' (Week in Review)



Meek Mill Shares Preview Of New Track 'Black Roses' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Meek Mill shared a preview of a new track on Instagram late Wednesday (February 8th). Called "Black Roses," Meek raps about the violence tearing the black community apart. "Skittles bouncing off the ground same time the blood drop/ And they wondering why we killing, s— I wish we would stop/ How the judge gon judge me, when love don't love me/ My cell is getting cold and my future looking ugly," he raps in the snippet.

In another verse, Meek mentions losing his friends to gun violence. "They even killed my homies/ They murdered Lil Snoop/ He was only 18, all he wanted was a coop." For Meek, that especially hits close to home. In September, he lost his cousin Angelo Colon when he was shot after leaving a restaurant with takeout. Read more - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.