Neil Young In The Studio For Harvest 45th Anniversary (Week in Review)

Young was on the show to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his "Harvest" album. The program sent over these details: Known even then for his prolific musical prowess, Neil Young delivered his most popular and perhaps most influential album in the Winter of 1972 to a huge mainstream audience who embraced this countryfied masterpiece, pushing it to # 1 seller on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually the top seller for the year because of "Heart of Gold', "Old Man", "The Needle and the Damage Done" and "Alabama". Rolling Stone magazine writers rank Harvest at #78 greatest album of all-time. But Neil, speaking to In The Studio host Redbeard, is the first to question the need for any artist to feel the need of fleeting accolades.

Young says, "I'm not in the competition to be # 1 or to be hip or whatever. I think I've transcended that whole problem just by being able to continue for so long that no one can really say that I wasn't 'happening'. 'Cause I must be happening or I would be happening, here I am." (laughs). Stream the episode - here.