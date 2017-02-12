Of Mice & Men Added To Welcome To Rockville Festival (Week in Review)

The festival, now in its seventh year, is scheduled to take place at the Metropolitan Park along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida on April 29th and 30th.

A Perfect Circle, Def Leppard and Soundgarden will be the headliners and the event will also feature performances from The Offspring, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Seether,The Dillinger Escape Plan, Rival Sons and more. See the daily lineup - here.