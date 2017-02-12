Red Queen Release 'Insidious' Video (Week in Review)

The group consists of Elena Vladi (Vocals,Keys/Synths) & Patrick Crisci(Guitars,Bass,Key/Synth,Drums), the two masterminds behind this project. The rest of the live band members: Red Queen refers to them as The Phantoms. You can get a glimpse of the Red Queen Phantoms in the brand new music video for "Insidious".

Vladi had this to say about the track, "This song tells a personal story of a toxic relationship between two people, when love becomes very much like a drug addiction that slowly destroys you but also keeps you blinded on the edge of being high and oblivious." Watch the video - here.

