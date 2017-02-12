Richie Kotzen Announces New Solo Album and Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 21st at the Canyon Clubin Agoura Hills, CA and will wrap up on May 17th in Bethlehem, PA at the Musikfest Café.

Kotzen had this to say, "My real outlet is touring - playing live as much as I can, wherever I can, whenever I can. It's one of the few things you can't copy, steal, or download. It's an engaging human experience that's a give-and-take between both the performer and the audience, and there is nothing else like it on this earth." - here.