Rick Ross Streams New Track 'Summer 17' (Week in Review)

Ross raps on the track, "Now pray for me cuz I done did some things/ I'm keeping neck bones in my mama pocket/ Got all my necklaces, I'm sitting in the drop/ I'm living reckless and it never stop/ That's what I'm beefing with the n—- live right up the block.

The rapper hasn't announced a drop date for Rather You Than Me, but his tenth studio album will be his debut with Epic Records. "This album is more than just another project for me," Ross wrote in an open letter. "It's a product of strength, perseverance, and determination. Rather You Than Me is a testimony. My testimony." Listen to the explicit "Summer 17" - here.