Truckfighters Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to begin on March 15th in San Diego at Brick By Brick and will be concluding on March 31st in Mesa, AZ at Club Red and will feature support from Green Leaf, with We Hunt Buffalo appearing at the Canadian dates.

The band had this to say, "We are beyond stoked to get back to do more shows in Canada and the US this March. It feels like North America is really catching up to the Truckfighters vibe!" See the dates - here.