ACMs Reveal 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' Details (Week in Review)

The Week Vegas Goes Country will include an array of festivities scheduled around the 5th Annual ACM Party for a Cause which will feature Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Ryan Hurt and many, many more.

The ACM has announced several fun additional events this year, including a tailgate and a pool party. Tickets to all events will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 18th. A full schedule of events can be found below.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the very first time this year. Catch everything live on April 2nd at 8pm EST on CBS. See the event listing - here.