Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses (Week in Review)

The shows were the kick off of the Australian and New Zealand leg of Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. During the first show on Feb 10th, Axl Rose introduces Young with the following: "We're gonna bring out a friend of ours. Ladies and gentlemen, Angus Young!"

Angus appeared on stage wearing jeans and a t-shirt and Rose had on an AC/DC jacket. Rose joked, "Here's something you never see," joked Rose "He didn't have his school uniform, but I'm wearing a school jacket." - here.