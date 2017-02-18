Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham Teaming For Tour (Week in Review)

Clark and Worsham will be kicking things off at The Southern in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 6th and wrap them up in Omaha, Nebraska on June 18th at the The Waiting Room Lounge .

Both gushed about the chance to tour together. "Charlie Worsham is one of my favorite singers, songwriters, and musicians," Clark said. "I absolutely love his new record and where his heart is musically. Worsham added about Clark, "Brandy is everything I love about country music. She speaks her truth, and she breaks new ground with every song she writes." See the dates - here.